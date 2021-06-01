The Oneonta Common Council, at its regular meeting Tuesday, June 1, unanimously approved a resolution to provide the Springbrook Foundation with a letter of commitment for a one-time payment of up to $411,000 toward the costs of a proposed $500 million middle-income housing project in the city’s Ford Block.
“I think this is a fantastic situation for the city,” said Fourth Ward Council Member Kaytee Lipari Shue.
In exchange for the letter of commitment, the city will secure permanent public access in perpetuity to a future elevator and walkway at 184-202 Main St., Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said. Funding for the commitment will be covered by the planned municipal parking garage renovation project.
“This is a step forward in making a project that has been dreamt about for decades into a reality,” Herzig said. “This is a win for all of us.”
Springbrook does not yet own the property, Herzig said, but has signed a purchase agreement.
“Down the road, when construction gets started, we will negotiate a final contract with them,” Herzig said, likely within the coming months.
No one spoke at a pair of public hearings on proposed amendments to the city code, one that would allow city residents to keep bees and certain birds on their properties, and another discontinuing the current ordinance requiring the use of masks or facial coverings in the downtown district.
The latter includes a provision that would allow the city to “retain the authority to require and enforce mask wearing at special events, as deemed appropriate,” Herzig said.
The ordinances will be signed into law by Wednesday morning, June 2.
Giving an update on the activities of the city’s planning commission, Third Ward Council Member Dave Rissberger reported that Hartwick College signaled its intentions to construct a solar farm behind its property.
The planning commission heard concerns from a few neighbors, Rissberger said, and will give notice of its intent to be lead agency on the project, which would involve multiple other jurisdictions, including the town of Oneonta and Otsego County.
The council also unanimously approved the adoption of the city’s five-year update to the hazard mitigation plan, the first to include provisions on climate change, according to Rissberger.
“This concentrates on actions that can be implemented prior to a disaster that can reduce or eliminate damages to property or people,” he said.
In a process led by the county, the city’s five-year update to the plan provides a topical overview of the city, an assessment of its risk and vulnerability and outlines its different capabilities, Rissberger said.
In other business, the council:
• moved to create a $141,500 capital project for the repair and upgrade of the Water Street pedestrian bridge.
• allocated $6,624 to fund the council chamber recording system, which will continue virtual public access and participation in city meetings.
