City of Oneonta faces $5 million budget deficit

Oneonta's initial 2021 general fund budget is about $5 million out of balance.
The city's Common Council took its first look at a new budget Thursday, Oct. 15, in a Zoom meeting. The presentation, from city Finance Director Virginia Lee and Assistant Finance Director Joe Temming, is available to view on the city's YouTube channel.
Lee said she is projecting revenue losses of about $1.8 million from the 2020 budget, including big losses in sales tax revenue, state aid and ambulance fees. The projected losses in tax revenue and state aid are because of the coronavirus pandemic, which Lee said she believes will continue to affect the 2021 budget at a similar rate as 2020.
The initial budget for the general fund has about $14.1 million in revenue, down from about $16 million in 2020.
Expenses, meanwhile, are projected to grow, despite the reduction in revenue. The initial budget draft projected general fund expenses of about $19.6 million, up about $2.4 million from 2020.
The biggest increase is for requested equipment purchases. Lee and Temming said they recommend most of those purchases are delayed until the second half of the year so the council members can assess whether sales tax has recovered or state aid has been restored by then.
Temming offered the council several possible ways to close the budget gap, including: delaying the equipment purchases, reviewing staffing levels and vacant positions, reviewing salaries and fringe costs, reviewing shared service contracts, reducing supplies and services costs, using reserves or fund balance for equipment purchases, raising the tax levy or restoring paid parking.
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said the council will have to work with the finance professionals to find a way to fix the gap.
"It's the council's job now to try to close that gap, whether it is through increasing revenue or cutting expenses, probably a combination of both," he said.
A rough draft of the budget will be presented to the council in two weeks and a preliminary budget will be presented in mid-November. A public hearing on the budget will be scheduled for the end of November, at least one week before the projected council vote on it, which is expected Tuesday, Dec. 2.
