The City of the Hills Festival, presented by the Community Arts Network of Oneonta, will return to downtown Oneonta on Saturday, Sept. 17. Events will take place from noon until past midnight, according to a CANO media release.
The festival has expanded this year, the release said, with a mural unveiling, yoga, activities for adults and children, drum circle, downtown art walk, craft beer garden, live music and performances, vendors and more. This festival is free and open to the public, with the exception of evening entertainment in local venues.
After a three-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival will return with activities up and down Main Street, 11 Ford Avenue at CANO, in Huntington Park, and at participating downtown businesses and organizations. This year’s festival is “a celebration of the local artists and performers, businesses, organizations and community partners that make Oneonta a vibrant tourist destination and magical place to live,” the release said.
About 40 arts, crafts and vintage item vendors are expected throughout Main Street and at CANO. A downtown art walk will feature art exhibits in galleries and businesses, murals, augmented reality art objects, live painting, light projection, and arts and craft demonstrations and workshops for children and adults. An online and physical map with a listing all of the “art destinations” will be available, the release said.
More than 20 musical and artistic performances are planned. CANO, Main Street, and Huntington Park will host hip hop, a drum circle, rock, acoustic, and more music during the day. Starting at 6 p.m., Club Odyssey, B-Side Ballroom and Supper Club, The Pale Horse and The Black Oak Tavern are among the evening venues that will feature burlesque, a drag show, local musicians such as Yolanda Bush and Shatter on Impact and New England band SixFoxWhiskey. The evening will end with an after party featuring DwJs Casey and Gavin, the release said.
Local businesses and organizations will host a variety of free children’s activities. A yoga session, author reading, art/craft demonstrations such as floral arrangement and sewing, and craft beer tastings at Roots Brewing Company and CANO’s Craft Beer Garden will round out festivities, the releases said.
For more information about the festival, visit cityofthehillsfest.org, facebook.com/cityofthehillsfest/ and Instagram @cityofthehillsfest
