City of Oneonta officials have announced public access to City Hall will be by appointment only during July. All city meetings will remain online and continue to be broadcast at www.youtube.com/cityofoneonta, the city’s YouTube channel. A listing of city services that are available remotely can be found at https://tinyurl.com/ya4zcln8.
Residents may make appointments for certain in-person transactions by contacting the necessary department using the online Department Contact Form at https://www.oneonta.ny.us/contact-us or by using the department-specific contact information that can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y7hhue47.
