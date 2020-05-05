City official: Pandemic will cost us $2.5M, but we can handle it

The city of Oneonta could lose $2.5 million or more in revenue and state aid as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but it is in good position to sustain the losses, according to city officials.
City Finance Director Virginia Lee updated the city's Common Council on her projections at the council's Tuesday, May 5, meeting, which was held via Zoom and broadcast on YouTube. She said the city is doing better than many municipalities, based on what she has been hearing and reading, in part because of a large fund balance.
Lee said the city has collected most of its tax levy for the year and its sale tax numbers were up sharply before the pandemic caused Gov. Andrew Cuomo to issue the "New York State on Pause" executive order in late March. She said the city has $12.7 million in its fund balance, including $7.3 in unrestricted funds. So even if the city had severe losses of revenues and state aid, based on her current projections, it could still offset the losses through the fund balance and have a strong fund balance remaining.
"Even if we lose the $2.5 million, we would still have a very strong fund balance in total," she said. "It would take us some time to build back up our reserves."
Still, Mayor Gary Herzig said the city should consider looking at everything possible in terms of cuts or freezes, including "every hire and every purchase."
"I think we are doing the best we can to prepare," Herzig said. "I think we're all struggling with the fact that, in so many ways, we're in a state of limbo, where we don't know where we are right now."
Herzig said he is hopeful the federal government will help state, county and other municipal governments in its next funding package, if there is one. He said he thought Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's comments about not "bailing out" state and local governments have backfired and may lead to federal help for municipalities instead.
"There seems to be increasing political pressure on the federal government, on Congress and the administration to provide some aid to municipalities," he said. "Mitch McConnell's comment about let the state and local governments go bankrupt did not go over well, so we can still hope there is some aid coming."
Lee said the city does have some areas of concern, including a loss of revenue from parking meters and tickets, sales tax revenue from March onward and a loss of fees because of a decrease in ambulance calls.
She also said the water fund is facing a big loss of revenue from colleges going to distance learning two months before students would normally leave the city, among other factors. She said the water fund does not have a strong enough fund balance to absorb the losses, and the city should look at bonding a capital project of about $400,000 rather than taking the money from the water fund as planned.
Lee said she made several estimates about losses of revenue and also projected a loss of state aid. She told the council the projections were going to continue to evolve, but she would keep them informed.
In other business, the council voted unanimously to extend special use permits for college fraternity and sorority houses through May 2021. The permits were set to expire this month, but because of the pandemic, the college organizations would have had a hard time meeting requirements to apply for and receive this year's permits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.