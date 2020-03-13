Oneonta city officials are asking groups to voluntarily limit their activities to reduce the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus.
"The Coronavirus presents a real threat to our community, our country, and our world,"Mayor Gary Herzig said in a media release. "The severity of this pandemic can only be minimized by all communities acting locally to mitigate the spread of this virus. Here in the City of Oneonta, we owe it to ourselves, our neighbors and our fellow New Yorkers to voluntarily implement social distancing measures in all group activities."
The city has issued an "advisory" to all organizations, including places of worship, gathering spaces, social clubs, gyms, business meetings, cultural events and performances, urging them to immediately implement measures for social distancing, which may include temporarily suspending services or activities, and/or limiting the maximum allowed attendance or occupancy.
The advisory will take effect immediately and will be in place until March 27, when it will be re-evaluated.
"While we understand that this may cause significant inconvenience and negative economic impact, the result of not acting could be significantly more serious," the release said. "The city of Oneonta has always been a caring community and there is no better time than today to demonstrate this.".
The city has established a work group, composed of key personnel, elected officials and the city’s health officer, to coordinate the city’s response and preparedness for the impact of COVID-19 on the community, the release said.
Some of the pertinent information released by the city includes:
• Oneonta Public Transit continues to run on a largely normal schedule, including paratransit. Minor route modifications due to the extended college break will be published;
• The city will follow the Governor’s recommended guidelines in regards to public events and meetings. Specifically, all non-urgent meetings of city boards and commissions have been canceled for the month of March. All Common Council meetings will be live-streamed through Facebook Live. The public is strongly encouraged to attend remotely. Check the city’s website or social media for the most up to date information in regards to meeting cancellations.
• All recreational activities on city property are canceled until further notice. That includes all events held at the Armory — Teen Center, Little League, Blendos basketball, etc.
The city’s website will be updated to include a page dedicated to the unfolding COVID-19 situation, including important information on the city’s continued response, as well as additional information and resources from community partners and other organizations.
City residents can sign up at the city's website — https://www.oneonta.ny.us — to subscribe to alerts. If you have difficulty subscribing, contact the city clerk’s office at 607-432-6450 or cityinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
