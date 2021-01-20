City officials: College return should go more smoothly this time

City of Oneonta officials said they are cautiously optimistic about return to campus plans at the local colleges.
City officials said at the Common Council meeting Tuesday, Jan. 19, that some students from Hartwick College are on campus already and SUNY Oneonta are beginning the process of returning to the city.
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said he had guarded hope that both colleges improved from plans from the summer/fall reopening.
SUNY Oneonta classes begin Monday, Jan. 25, and on-campus classes resume Tuesday, Feb. 1. Hartwick College has a three-week session from Jan. 3, to Jan. 28, and then resumes classes again after a one-week break.
SUNY Oneonta had the worst COVID crisis of the fall semester among New York's state college system, with more than 700 cases stemming from parties held against pandemic rules. Within a week of reopening in late August, on-campus activities had been paused and within two weeks, campus learning had been ended for the semester.
SUNY Oneonta president Barbara Jean Morris resigned in October. But Herzig said communication with Interim President Dennis Craig and SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras has been good in the aftermath of the outbreak.
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig had been critical of the college's fall reopening plan, including not requiring pre-check-in testing of students and a late-night bus schedule that officials worried would encourage night life.
Herzig said he is encouraged with SUNY's winter plan because there will be half as many students on campus and every student would be tested before returning to campus or immediately upon arrival. Off-campus students will be strongly encouraged to comply with the same testing standards as on-campus ones and testing will continue to be a priority.
Herzig said the state, city and Otsego County Health Department did a great job during the 2020 outbreak keeping it from spreading to the city's residents, and mostly kept it from spreading to Hartwick College, which is much smaller than SUNY Oneonta and has most of its students living on a self-isolated campus.
In the city's state of the city speech, pre-recorded but aired Tuesday, Herzig said the colleges are crucial to the success of Oneonta and the post-pandemic relationships with them would be improved because of the challenges of the past year.
"I am optimistic that, this year, we have created an opportunity to reset expectations and set the bar higher for the future," he said. "The expectation for all is to live as neighbors, support each other, and even party while respecting others. This is now a time of unique opportunity — one which we should not waste."
The speech and meeting can be viewed on the city's YouTube channel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.