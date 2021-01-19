City officials: Higher-end transit hub is worth the cost

City of Oneonta officials told Common Council members Tuesday that they recommend a parking garage and transit hub project with two distinct components.
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig, Finance Director Virginia Lee and City Engineer Greg Mattice made a presentation to the council Tuesday, Jan. 19. The meeting was held via Zoom and broadcast on the city's YouTube channel.
The favored project puts a welcome center and other amenities into a dedicated building at 27 Market St., on the corner of Chestnut St., across from the existing garage and a new, streamlined bus bay for national bus companies.
Lee said the project is estimated to cost about $15.2 million, although at a previous meeting, Wendel, the architectural firm which did renditions on the options, estimated a $13.3 million price tag.
At either price, the option is more expensive by several million dollars than a rejected plan to house the hub in the garage. Herzig said that option would sacrifice between 50 and 75 parking spaces on the bottom floors of the garage and he thought it was too big a sacrifice.
Lee said the garage renovations costs about $7.5 million in either plan, but the dedicated hub would cost $9.5 million.
Lee said the city would finance the project through a mix of revenues, including new parking meters downtown and in the garage; grant requests, including perhaps from a new federal COVID stimulus package; already secured grants; increased advertising rates; and perhaps some debts if new grants do not come in.
Herzig said the next step is to put out a request for proposals so the city can get architectural plans made and approved, including more solid cost estimates and a full structural analysis of the garage.
Herzig said issuing an RFP does not require council approval, but it will weight in once the bids are in. He said getting a design presented and approved will take about a year.
The city had also considered a $22.5 million proposal that included a full garage demolition and rebuild, but a preliminary survey of the garage showed it had a sound structure, but had significant access issues and needed safety and aesthetic updating.
According to the previous presentation on the project, it will help connect Market and Main streets, enhance adjacent parcels for development, add community space and include a new elevator in the garage. It will take advantage of the city's new logo and enhance recent efforts to spruce up city signs and facades.
The existing, decayed building at 27 Market St., will be demolished this year and used for overflow parking while part or all of the Dietz Street lot is closed this construction season for work on the Hartwick College Grain Innovation Center and other Dietz project work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.