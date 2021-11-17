The Oneonta Common Council met Tuesday, Nov. 16 and approved its 2022 tentative budget after two amendments.
The council reduced the Oneonta Fire Department's overtime line to $171,000. The department will hire three new temporary full-time firefighters at the beginning of the year in the anticipation of the retirement of three firefighters and the three new hires should allow the department to avoid using overtime, City Director of Finance Virginia Lee said.
The council also moved $100,000 from community development funds to the general fund to reduce the amount needed from the fund balance to $194,319 to balance the budget.
Mayor Gary Herzig said Wednesday, "I had objected to the budget and spending over $300,000 from the fund balance on operations to balance the budget. Ultimately, the council did agree to reduce that by $100,000."
In adopting the tentative budget, the council agreed to a 2.8% tax hike, which is within the 3.1% tax cap allowed by the state. The budget hearing was set for Nov. 23 at 7 p.m.
The council also discussed water rates. City Administrator Greg Mattice and Lee outlined a plan that would increase rates 10% each year for the foreseeable future, Herzig said.
"That is a significant increase," Herzig said Wednesday. "I asked that any rate increase be looked at carefully to minimize the impact on people struggling."
The council passed a $5.6 million bond resolution for the water treatment plant improvements, including the replacement equipment, machinery and apparatus. The city has applied for a $3 million grant to help pay for the project.
City Health Director Diane Georgeson gave the council an update on the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the Northeast and upper Midwest are seeing increasing cases, including New York, which has seen a 42% increase in the past two weeks, however, hospitalization and death rates have not increased yet. She said 79% of New York residents ages 12 and older have been vaccinated, while only 62.7% of Otsego County residents 12 and older have been vaccinated.
She said according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the positivity rate for Otsego County was 221.87 per 100,000.
"This is the case rate in the county, not the city," she said. "Delaware County is even worse than us, as is Chenango County."
According to the slides she showed, Delaware County's rate is 382.92, while Chenango County's is 389.77. She said Schoharie County was doing better than Otsego County, but she didn't share a slide for that county.
She said the cases in the county were not coming from the colleges, as SUNY Oneonta had four cases and Hartwick College none, while the county had 134 active cases as of Tuesday. She said public health held its first immunization clinic at the Oneonta City schools for elementary aged children who are no eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine and 276 kids were vaccinated.
She encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and get the booster shot. She also encouraged everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear their mask inside public venues.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
