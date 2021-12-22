After a lengthy discussion during its Dec. 21 meeting, the Oneonta Common Council unanimously voted to install two streetlights along Roundhouse Road to help with pedestrian safety.
The discussion wasn't about the need for the lighting, but the unique nature of the road. The road is in the city of Oneonta, but is owned by the Otsego County Industrial Development Agency, which also owns 75 acres along the road. The agency is looking for developers to build businesses in the industrial park as it is in a state Opportunity Zone, Mayor Gary Herzig said.
Council Member Kaytee Lipari Shue, Fourth Ward, asked why the IDA wasn't installing the lights since it owned the road. Herzig explained the city has the agreement with the New York Power Authority to install street lights in the city. "I don't think another entity can install lights," he said.
There are other businesses and organizations along the road not owned by the agency, including Opportunities for Otsego and Noah's World, that depend on the road to get people to their businesses. Before the IDA took ownership of the road, the city spent $20,000 to upgrade it to what it is now, City Administrator Greg Mattice said.
David Rissberger, Third Ward, said "I'm not crazy about paying for the lights since the road itself is not owned by the city. What happens if 15 to 20 years from now the park isn't developed and they want us to spend another $20,000 to fix the road."
Herzig said the "council is under no obligation to fix the road."
Len Carson, Fifth Ward, represents the area in question and said "taxpaying businesses deserve our services. It's the right thing to do. The general population is going down there frequently to utilize services." He also said his wife was almost in a car/pedestrian accident because of the lack of street lighting in the area.
The cost of the lighting will be added to the NYPA LED Street Lighting Program project the city is conducting, Mattice said.
Pedestrian safety was also part of another resolution passed Tuesday night. The board unanimously agreed to install rectangular rapid-flashing beacons at the West Street crosswalks at Clinton Street and Hartwick Drive at a cost of $12,360. Hartwick College donated $6,000 to the city to help pay for the crosswalks.
The council also approved the following:
• The purchase and the installation of winter decorations to be installed in the NYPA LED Street Lighting Program project at an approximate cost of $8,500. Lipari Shue asked what lights would be installed. Mattice said they will install snowflakes similar to the ones along Main Street and they will be placed along River Street, the East End and West End of the city. "This is a 2022 project as the delivery date is August," Mattice said.
• The consolidation of Oneonta Public Transport's West End Route with the River Street Route into a single route and incorporating the East End Route into the Cooperstown Route. Lipari Shue asked what the impact of service would be. OPT Director David Hotaling said instead of stops every half-hour, stops would happen every hour.
• The appointment of Richard J. Maxwell as the city's temporary assessor. Maxwell resigned as the city's assessor to take a full-time job as Utica's assessor, effective Dec. 31. The city will appoint Maxwell until a successor assessor can be obtained.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
