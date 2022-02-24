With eight to 12 inches of snow predicted overnight from Thursday into Friday, the city of Oneonta has opened up its municipal lots and garage, and parking restrictions in those places are lifted as of 6 p.m. The Damaschke Field parking lot is available with returns to Main Street via OPT.
City opens garage, lots to accommodate storm parking
OXFORD - Alfred "Papa" "Butch" Arnold, 73, formerly of Walton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, following a brief illness. Butch was born Dec. 23,1948, in Walton, a son of Alfred L. Arnold and Belva Mae Thomas. He worked at S.J. Baily & Sons in Walton, for many years as a wood worker.…
