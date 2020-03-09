At a Monday, March 9, meeting of the City of Oneonta Legislative Committee, council members discussed potential changes to city code regarding short-term rentals.
City Code Enforcement Officer Stephen Yerly said the changes would allow people who own properties in the city’s low, moderate and high-density residential districts and university districts to offer short-term rentals. The city’s zoning district map can be viewed online at https://bit.ly/2ILit0h.
Third Ward Council Member David Rissberger said while he understood the appeal of doing this, he was concerned that the character of these neighborhoods would change.
“The part I worry about is the person who picks a perfectly good home ... and decides I’m going to buy that and what I can make over eight weeks a year is going to more than pay that mortgage,” Rissberger said. “Eventually it’ll be paid off, and I’m going to sell it and make a ton of money but meanwhile that’s one more decent family home that’s off the market. We already know looking at our housing stock that we have a finite number of homes that are in decent shape right now.”
Sixth Ward Council Member Scott Harrington said if someone owns the house, is taking care of it and paying taxes, what they do with it is their prerogative.
“That’s just the way it is,” Harrington said. “I’m not saying it’s great.”
Seventh Ward Council Member John Rafter brought up that a higher tourist presence is one of the goals for the city, but the zoning code restricts people’s ability to rent to travelers.
“We could also start thinking about people that are financially challenged that would like to rent their property to receive some relief,” Rafter said.
Yerly said the change would clarify the definition of a short-term rental, helping code enforcement more easily identify short-term renters.
“It would change the definition from 14 days twice in a six-month period to anything less than thirty days is a short term rental,” Yerly said. “It makes a much more draconian setup as far as definition, but it allows people who want to do it to get a permit.”
The committee place the item on next week’s Common Council agenda for discussion.
