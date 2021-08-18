City panel discusses airport upgrades

The City of Oneonta Airport Commission met Wednesday afternoon and discussed building projects, the new logo and the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
Prior to the meeting, Council Member Len Carson, Fifth Ward, reminded the commissioners that they were in a city-owned building and needed to wear a mask as per city policy. During the meeting, he talked about the improvements to the terminal and tarmac, which were funded by grants, and the fuel farm project, which is also funded by a grant.
"The weather has not been good for this project," he said. "However, the storm that was predicted today to dump 4 to 5 inches of rain on us luckily went north of us and the base coat was completed today."
Carson said to adhere to Federal Aviation Administration standards, contractors tore up the tarmac 32 inches down, and that had to be replaced.
"We should be good to go for another 50 years," he said.
He said the top coat, which will be two inches, should be finished on Friday so the airport could reopen its fuel tanks to sell fuel to pilots.
"We have missed out on some fuel sale opportunities while this area was closed," he said.
Once the topcoat is placed, contractors will wait a week before painting the lines, and new lights for the runway could be delivered Saturday, Carson said.
Commission Member Martijn Kamerbeek asked what the airport will do with the asphalt debris at the end of the road. Carson said that it will be recycled and used for the parallel taxiway that will be built in 2023.
The airport received an $840,000 grant to build a new fuel farm at the airport; however, the lowest bid came in at $1.2 million, commission Chairman Ed May said. The airport is working with engineers to redesign the project in a different location closer to the flag pole.
"We are now onto plan C, which is better than plan B," May said.
The new fuel farm will allow the airport to store more fuel at the airport. It will be able to accept a full truckload of fuel instead of the half-truckload it currently buys, May said.
Carson said, "raw materials are hard to come by," and it wasn't known when or if the fuel farm could be built this year if the redesign was approved and bids were submitted within the budgeted amount.
One thing the airport will have to budget for is new signs after the commission approved a new logo, which incorporates the airport's new name — Oneonta Albert S. Nader Regional Airport. The 2022 budget was talked about briefly and handouts of the 2019, 2020 and to-date 2021 budgets were handed to commission members. The members said they will look at the budgets and get back to Carson at the next meeting.
Carson said he talked to the Hall of Fame to find out if it had heard from anyone who wanted to fly into the airport before the induction ceremony, and the Hall of Fame staff said it hadn't. May said that historically, Major League Baseball's office in Manhattan contacts the airport if someone wants to fly in for the ceremony.
"Most of the teams that do fly in here have our contact info, and will call us directly," May said.
