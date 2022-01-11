The Oneonta Common Council Finance Committee discussed several agenda items during its Jan. 10 meeting, including Oneonta Public Transit contracts, the New York Homeowners Assistance Fund and purchasing new equipment.
The committee listened as Transportation Director David Hotaling said the city has renewed service contracts to Hannaford, Walmart, Southside Mall and Arc Otsego, and is working with Fox Hospital with its contract. Most of the contracts increased by $1,000, he said.
Committee Chair Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, asked why there was an increase and Director of Finance Virginia Lee said it was because the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding was ending in 2023 and OPT would see a deficit. In addition to increased contracts, fares may be increased and the city is looking to raise more advertising revenue on buses.
Director of Community Development Judy Pangman outlined the New York State Homeowners Assistance Fund. The state received money form the federal government to give to homeowners who are behind on their mortgage payments, utility bills, including water or sewer bills, and property taxes. Anyone who qualifies can apply through the Greater Mohawk Valley Land Bank, she said.
Council Member Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward, asked if the city could help homeowners apply for the program. Pangman said: "If you're owed money, you can't help the homeowner. If people call our office, we will send them to the Landbank. They can go to people's homes or meet them at cafes with internet to help them fill out the application."
Pangman said the program is only available through Jan. 31 or until the funds run out, which is more likely.
Lee said the city will send a mailer to people behind on their water bills letting them know about the program and will also promote it on social media. She said the county will be reaching out to people who haven't paid their taxes about the program.
For more information about the program, visit nyhomeownerfund.org or call 1-844-776-9423 (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). If a resident needs in-person assistance with the application, they can contact the Greater Mohawk Valley Land Bank at 315-823-0814 or email allysadr@gmvlb.org
The committee discussed purchasing a new bucket truck and ambulance. The bucket truck is estimated to cost $165,000 and money will come out of the highway equipment reserve fund, City Administrator Greg Mattice said. The ambulance is estimated to cost $226,000. The city has received 54 anonymous donations totaling $152,861 to purchase the ambulance and the rest will come out of the public safety reserve fund, Lee said.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
