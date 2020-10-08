The City of Oneonta held its first Community Advisory Board meeting on police-community relations Thursday, Oct. 8.
The meeting was held via Zoom and broadcast on YouTube.
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said he had great confidence in the board, which includes city officials, members of the community and student and faculty representatives from Hartwick College and SUNY Oneonta.
Herzig said he put together the group days before Gov. Andrew Cuomo mandated the same thing in the aftermath of the May death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police, which sparked protests nationwide.
Herzig said he attended the local protests following Floyd's death and he was surprised to hear local people of color talk as much about their own negative experiences in the community as about Floyd's death.
"For me, it was a bit of a wake-up call," Herzig said.
Oneonta Police Chief Douglas Brenner said he thought the committee would be a positive force for the city.
"Evaluation by those who are being served, such as in the community, is a valuable resource for thoughtful insight," Brenner said. "I really feel that bringing together dedicated professional people like all yourselves into the evaluation process is going to be very beneficial for our department to move forward.
"Moving forward and improving ourselves is always a good idea," he said. "I think the mayor assembled a really good team to do that."
Herzig named Biama Charles the chair of the committee. She is the director of inclusiveness and belonging at Hartwick College.
Charles outlined ideas for subcommittees for the group, including: police practices and policy, community engagement and transparency, training and recruiting and ethics and values. The group did not name subcommittee members Thursday, but instead chose to take a few days to let the new members consider their fields of interests.
The group will meet every two weeks, on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. The next meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 via Zoom and broadcast on YouTube.
Charles said since the committee meetings are on YouTube, she hopes other members of the community will follow them and get involved. She said the group should be open to feedback from the public and may have guest speakers or participants at some meetings.
In addition to Charles, Herzig and Brenner, the other board members are: Common Council member Luke Murphy, D-First Ward; Oneonta Personnel Director Katie Bottger; former Oneonta Area NAACP President John Adams; Shannon McHugh, the chair of the city's Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights; Paul Konye, a Hartwick College junior and recording artist; Bryce Wooden, an Oneonta native and SUNY Oneonta counselor and recruiter who is also on the Otsego County police review committee; Robert Compton, the chair of SUNY Oneonta's Africana and Latinx Studies Department; and Ailyah Abdelsalam, a SUNY Oneonta sophomore.
Herzig said although Cuomo has set an April 1, deadline, he felt the committee would be able to get its work done much quicker than that.
