City panel to approve razing of decrepit Cherry Street home

The city of Oneonta Board of Public Service will approve the demolition of a long-vacant property Thursday, March 12 at City Hall.
Though it was announced as an emergency meeting Tuesday via a city media release, there's no urgent business, city Code Enforcement Officer Stephen Yerly said. Non-scheduled meetings that aren't at their normal times or days are listed as emergency meetings, Yerly said. The matter was overlooked at the last meeting and the next one isn't until April 2, so the board will meet March 12 to handle the issue.
The property, 18 Cherry St., is owned by the Greater Mohawk Valley Land Bank. The past owner died and the house has been vacant for more than 10 years, according to city Code Inspector Joseph Schlafer. The house has been boarded up and secure for years and poses no danger to anyone, unless someone got inside somehow, he said.
Greater Mohawk Valley Land Bank Project Manager John Mazzarella III said the target for the demolition is sometime this spring. Following demolition, the property will go up for sale, he said.
"The objective is for us to clean up the building, clean up the property site and get the property back on the tax rolls as quickly as possible," he said.
Yerly said the house is in the city's Moderate Density Residential (R-2) zone, one of the city's most restricted zoning districts. It is made for single-family homes, he said. The site at 18 Cherry St. could potentially become another single-family home, a daycare center with fewer than six kids or a home occupation, he said.
Yerly said the house has a lot of water damage and is structurally unsound.
"There's no value keeping that property there," Yerly said. "It's kind of beyond repair."
The property was transferred from Otsego County to the Greater Mohawk Valley Land Bank in late 2019 or early 2020, Mazzarella III said. According to a July 2018 Daily Star story on the fate of the city's vacant properties, Otsego County staff reported that about $19,599 in back taxes were owed on the property, and the city filed contractor liens of about $6,000 for work to secure and and maintain the property. The county reimbursed the city for the lien amounts, then-City Manager George Korthauer said.
Shweta Karikehalli, staff writer, can be reached at skarikehalli@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_ShwetaK on Twitter.
