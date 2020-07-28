City of Oneonta officials said Tuesday the top level of the city parking garage will be closed for cleaning and maintenance from 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, to 6 a.m. Thursday, July 30. The stairwells and pedestrian bridge to Main Street will be open.
City parking garage to be partially closed
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ONEONTA - Betty Jean Baker, 89, of Oneonta passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Willow Point Nursing Home, Vestal. She was born July 29, 1930, in Oneonta the daughter of the late Carl Douglas and Mary Alice (Dye) Pearson. Betty married Gerald Baker of July 29, 1947, at the Salvation Army, O…
ONEONTA - The committal service with military honors for Edward J. Johnston, 72, who passed away Feb. 22, 2020, will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Mount Calvary Cemetery Columbarium in Oneonta. Please wear a face covering and maintain social distancing. Arrangements are with Lewi…
FLY CREEK - Longtime Fly Creek resident James Francis Wolff Sr., 79, lost his lengthy battle with cancer on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his home with family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Margaret; sister, Janet and brother-in-law, Jack Lowe of Ithaca; sister-in-law, Ar…
OTEGO - Donald A. Kane Jr., 69, of Otego, formerly of Sharon Springs, passed away peacefully following a brief illness at Marry Imogene Bassett Hospital, Cooperstown. Don leaves behind his wife of 32 years, Shelley (Austin) Kane; beloved daughter, Emily; and sister, Donna (Charles) Olsen. He…
Most Popular
Articles
- Family set to return to ice cream roots in Oneonta
- Region sees new wave of COVID cases
- ALERT: Officials warn of possible COVID exposure at Walton church
- Man injured in Pittsfield crash
- Sheriff: ATV crash left teen badly hurt
- Feds restore New York's Trusted Traveler border status
- Venerable homes get new life in Middleburgh
- Living memorial to Black lives installed in downtown Oneonta
- Man charged in Oneonta stabbing
- Scores head to closed Main Street for open businesses
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.