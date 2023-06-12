Those planning to park vehicles in parts of the city of Oneonta should expect some changes this week.
The city has announced it will resume downtown parking enforcement of time-limited spaces, in accordance with posted signs, on Wednesday, June 14.
According to a media release, downtown residents, business owners and commuters are encouraged to park in all-day parking spaces. The spaces in the southern section of the Dietz Street Lot, behind the new Dietz Street Lofts building, are all public parking, and will be posted as 24-hour parking.
The city will create additional on-street, all-day parking spaces along Market Street and Chestnut Street Extension.
One-hour spaces along Main Street and adjacent side streets will be enforced to encourage turnover, the release said. The same goes for the two-hour spaces in the Wall Street Lot and Westcott Lot, as well as the two-hour and four-hour spaces in the northern section of the Dietz Street Lot.
"Encouraging regular turnover of the parking spaces most closely located to businesses will make it easier for downtown visitors to find short-term parking in the most desirable locations," the release said.
Oneonta Public Transit will operate a free downtown shuttle loop, connecting Damaschke Field in Neahwa Park to Market Street and Main Street. The bus will make the loop continuously from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Stops will be at Damaschke Field, the parking garage on Market Street, the transit station on Main Street by Clinton Plaza, and Main Street by Autumn Café.
The shuttle will run Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The trial service will begin June 14.
The parking lots by Damaschke Field and the Neahwa Park Large Pavilion can accommodate more than 200 vehicles, the release said.
