The Oneonta Common Council unanimously approved a resolution supporting equality in the city and country.
The council met Tuesday, June 16, via Zoom and broadcast the meeting on YouTube.
The resolution was sponsored by Luke Murphy, D-First Ward, who said he had seen immense pain expressed by community members since the May 25 death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed while handcuffed in Minneapolis by a police officer pressing his knee into Floyd's neck.
"We are not a fair society," Murphy said. "We teach it in our schools and strive to be a fair society, but we are not there, yet."
The resolution "supports federal, state and local measures to ensure that all its citizens receive equal treatment under the law, supports actions that ensure equality in the way our community is policed, and furthermore renounces all acts of racism committed within its borders, by law enforcement and citizens alike."
Friday, June 12, Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig and the city announced a new review board to examine the relationship between the Oneonta Police Department and the community, in particular people of color.
Tuesday, Herzig reiterated he is ready to listen to Oneonta's residents. He said he was moved with how many people spoke at recent Black Lives Matter protests in Cooperstown and Oneonta; their protests were not just about Floyd, but about their experiences with police locally.
"For those of us not affected by entrenched bias, it is easy for us to sit around and say, 'we've made progress,' 'we don't have any problems here,'" he said. "For me, and I hope many others, the protests were a wake-up call."
Herzig said he is also monitoring the latest coronavirus news, which included three new positive cases in the city, after nearly six weeks of no positive cases.
"We need to work together on this," he said. "None of us want to have to go backward. None of us want to have to close back down. None of us want to see people get sick. None of us want to see people die. But it can happen."
In other business Tuesday:
• The Common Council voted unanimously to refinance about $5.5 million in bonds. Finance Director Virginia Lee told the council the refinance would save the city about $260,000.
• The council also voted, unanimously as part of a consent decree, to award a $1.65 million contract for dam repair at Wilber Lake to the low bidder, Winn Construction of Waterford.
