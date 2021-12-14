The Finance Committee of the city of Oneonta Common Council discussed consolidating two city bus runs during its meeting Monday, Dec. 12.
According to Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig, the two Oneonta Public Transport runs that will be consolidated are the ones that serve the West End and Cooperstown.
He said the consolidation was proposed because they are the least-used routes, it is an area that could be consolidated and the city has a bus driver shortage.
The council will discuss the consolidation during its Tuesday, Dec. 21 meeting.
