The city of Oneonta Department of Public Service and its contractor will perform a valve insertion on College Terrace July 22 and 23. Excavation preparations will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 22. There will be no through traffic during excavation. Only local traffic will be allowed. Drivers should use alternate routes.
According to a media release, the valve insertion will begin at 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Residents in the area may experience water disturbances during the valve insertion. When completed, crews will flush lines. Users may experience low water pressure and discoloration. Water disturbances should be temporary and resolve quickly, the release said. Areas that may be affected will be Overlook Drive, Suncrest Terrace and College Terrace. There will be no through traffic during the valve insertion.
For more information, email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us or call 607-432-2100.
