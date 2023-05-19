A private contractor working with the city of Oneonta will drill a new water main under Silver Creek at the Clinton Street bridge beginning about 7 a.m. Monday, May 22. The work will continue through Wednesday, May 24, concluding by 5 p.m. each day, according to a media release.
The immediate area surrounding the bridge will be closed. The West Street side of Clinton Street will be open to local traffic only. Clinton Street from Monroe Avenue to the bridge area will be open to local traffic only. Spruce Street will limited to local traffic from Ford Avenue to Clinton Street. Spruce Street Extension will be open to local traffic only. Drivers are asked to follow all temporary traffic control devices.
For more information, email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us, or call the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100.
