The city of Oneonta Department of Public Service will install a new water main valve at upper West Street near Ravine Parkway beginning about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, and continuing throughout the day.
A complete water outage is not anticipated, but minor disturbances in water pressure or water quality may be experienced by local residents, according to a media release.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane during the work. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes if possible and obey temporary traffic controls.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
