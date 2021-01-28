City renews push to build dog park

When Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig made his State of the City speech Tuesday, Jan. 6, he saved some of his best news for city residents for last: a dog park is close to being a reality.
At the end of a long list of citywide accomplishments that Herzig said would position the city to thrive coming out of the coronavirus pandemic, he concluded: "And I will push to see that we finally build what has been one of the most requested items by the people of this city — a dog park in Neahwa (Park)."
According to minutes from the city's Parks and Recreation Committee last year, the park will be in the south end of Neahwa Park, south of the sports fields, north of Interstate 88 and west of James Lettis Highway.
Although money for the dog park was in the 2020 budget, it got transferred to other park business last year as plans for a dog park community group were being finalized.
The money is back in the 2021 budget, however, with Herzig and other city officials saying it is a priority this year.
The committee spent a lot of time in 2020 getting the community group organized to take care of the park, with the idea being the city would provide the park space, but the community would be in charge of keeping the area safe and clean.
Committee member Beth Ashbaugh and Parks Administrator Lou Lansing were putting together the group dedicated to self-policing the dog park.
A similar project recently launched in the village of Milford's Wilber Park, with a community group taking care of the "Milford Bark Park & Learning Center."
The group has a list of rules for its bark park, including: no aggressive dogs; all waste must be cleaned immediately; no children younger than 5 allowed and no children under 10 allowed without adult supervision; owners must remain with pets at all times; owners must leash pets outside of dog area; no dogs in heat or intact males; all dogs must have updated rabies vaccinations; and users assume all risks.
The matter is likely to come up again at the Parks and Recreation Committee meeting Monday, Feb. 1, and also likely at one of the city's Common Council meetings in February, with work on the dog park commencing during the construction season.
During the coronavirus pandemic, city meetings are held via Zoom and broadcast on the city's YouTube channel.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
