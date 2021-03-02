City seeks grant funds to study heat pump system

The city of Oneonta will apply for a $100,000 grant from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s Community Heat Pump Systems Program to study if the project is feasible for the downtown district.
Oneonta's Common Council unanimously passed a resolution at its meeting Tuesday, March 2, authorizing Mayor Gary Herzig to apply for the grant.
Although the grant does not require a match, the resolution does allow the city to offer $5,000 toward the study. City Engineer Greg Mattice said a small financial commitment could help the city stand out in what could be a competitive application process.
The money would go to a "scoping" study to determine if the project is feasible, how large an area it could serve, what businesses would be able to participate and how much the project would cost.
Mattice said the heat pump is similar to a geothermal system, where heating and cooling can be done using energy from the Earth.
The heat pump system would replace natural gas as a source of city energy. Using a heat-pump system would help the city meet mandates set by the New York State Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which mandates the transition to a carbon-free electric grid by 2040 and to a carbon-neutral economy by the 2050.
"It is time to think big," Herzig said. "This is the issue of our times."
Mattice said the project would not have been possible without the help of Bennett Sandler, who is the campaign director of Heat Smart Mohawk Valley.
"I think this is the right step for the city," Mattice said.
Council Member Luke Murphy, D-First Ward, said the project would be well received by the city's younger residents, many of whom believe climate change is the biggest concern for the world this century. Herzig told him many of the city's older residents feel the same way.
"I think this project sends a very powerful message that they city is looking forward," Murphy said.
In other business Tuesday:
• The council unanimously approved, as part of a consent agenda, the hiring of Scott Kellogg to the position of water treatment plant operator, at an annual salary of $33,642.
• Before the meeting the city's Planning Committee gave preliminary approval to the formation of a housing commission. The group would look at housing issues within the city, including the lack of single family homes, the problem with large, aging, hard-to-heat houses and the difficulty turning rental properties back into owner occupied housing, among other issues.
"I think this is very exciting and very much needed," said Council member Dave Rissberger, D-Third Ward, who chairs the committee.
Rissberger said he will try to get the resolution "laid on the desks" by next week's committee meeting, Monday, March 8, in order to have it legally ready to be considered at the council's next meeting, Tuesday, March 16.
• Herzig said the city's report on its police reform and reinvention committee could be delayed a week or two because the community advisory board needed to meet with Acting Police Chief Chris Witzenburg. Herzig said the council had done its work with former Chief Douglas Brenner and he wanted to give the group time to speak with the acting chief. Brenner retired in January.
The report is due to the state by April 1, in accordance with Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order 203. If it is not approved at the council's March 16, meeting, it would have to be brought up at a special meeting before the end of the month for the city to comply with the deadline.
• In late business Monday, the council voted to extend the city's collective bargaining agreement with the Oneonta Police Benevolent Association through 2025.
