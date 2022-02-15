Oneonta is seeking input about improvements for Wilber Park.
The City of Oneonta Parks and Recreation Commission released an online survey on Feb. 15, asking for opinions about existing facilities and what new developments the public would like to see in the park. The information collected will be used to develop a master plan for Wilber Park, and will help the commission prioritize improvements.
Five respondents per week will be chosen at random to win an “I Love the Parks” T-shirt. The survey can be found at: https://bit.ly/3BmPhXV .
Wilber Park is 56 acres with adjacent forested properties owned by the Oneonta school district, Otsego County and Glenwood Cemetery. The area totals 402 acres with 11.4 miles of trails, the Oneonta Trail Association website shows.
Oneonta historian Edwin Moore, in his 1962 book, "In Old Oneonta," said Wilber Park was created in 1916, named after Wilber Bank founder and president George Wilber, who bought and then donated the land.
