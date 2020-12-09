City set to celebrate socially distant Hanukkah

As with everything else during the last nine months of 2020, Oneonta's celebration of the Festival of Lights will be pandemic-proofed.
Although the Jewish celebration of Hanukkah will begin at sunset Thursday, Dec. 10, the city will celebrate the eight-day holiday Sunday, Dec. 13, with a socially distant lighting of the menorah at 4:30 p.m., followed by a drive-in celebration hosted by Chabad of Oneonta — Rohr Jewish Student Center at 5 p.m.
According to a media release from Chabad, the event will allow people to "celebrate the joy, fun and meaning of Hanukkah from the comfort of your car. We will be showing a Chanukah movie on a 20 foot outdoor screen, playing trivia for some cool prizes and having great Hanukkah treats."
The menorah lighting will take place at Muller Plaza on Main Street. The drive-in celebration will take place at 71 Chestnut St., in the Chabad's parking lot on Academy Street.
The events are free and will be COVID safe.
"Masks and public distancing will be, of course, required," said Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig.
For more information, call Rabbi Meir Rubashkin at 845-204-7436 or email RabbiMeir@ChabadofOneonta.com.
Although the celebrations will go on outside, socially distanced, not everyone is celebrating in person this year. At Temple Beth El at 83 Chestnut St. in Oneonta, many events are canceled, according to President Stephanie Bauer.
"We are currently closed for all in person events," Bauer said. "We have several Zoom events planned for members only.
"Since much of our congregation is older, we feel safety and good health are paramount, so no in-person contact," she said.
According to www.hebcal.com, an online Jewish holiday calendar, Hanukkah is "an eight-day Jewish holiday commemorating the rededication of the Holy Temple (the Second Temple) in Jerusalem at the time of the Maccabean Revolt of the 2nd century BCE. Hanukkah is observed for eight nights and days, starting on the 25th day of Kislev, according to the Hebrew calendar, which may occur at any time from late November to late December in the Gregorian calendar."
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
