A public hearing on proposed sewer rate increases in the city of Oneonta will be held Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the beginning of the Common Council meeting, which starts at 7 p.m.
The council approved raising the rates 10% as part of the 2022 budget during the Dec. 7 meeting, but to actually set the rates, the council has to pass a local law to do so, Mayor Gary Herzig said.
"Before I can choose to sign the bill into law or not, I need to hear from the public," Herzig said.
