Emergency shelters set up in Otsego County following a spring snowstorm April 19 had very few overnight stays, said Emergency Services Coordinator Victor Jones. However, the shelters saw wider use as a place for residents to shower and plug in electronic devices.
About 12 people used the Armory Building shelter in the city of Oneonta the first day it was open, including 3 who spent the night. The Clark Sports Center shelter near Cooperstown had no overnight stays on April 19 but over 100 visitors, primarily for showers, Jones said.
On April 20, more than 30 people used the showers at the Clark Sports Center and two spent the night. Many more visitors used the lounges and picked up bottled water, but Clark staff did not keep track of the numbers.
“Our house was 48 degrees when we got up and 40 when left,” said Kim Peterson of Springfield, who spent Tuesday night in the cold and dark at home, and Wednesday night on a cot in the Clark Sports Center gym. She had passed the afternoon watching TV and doing embroidery on a sofa in the lobby, while charging her phone and tablet nearby.
A shelter for students in the SUNY Oneonta Alumni Field House had capacity to sleep 1,000, and 18 students stayed overnight. “Dozens more gathered there … to take hot showers, charge their devices, access wifi, and play giant Jenga and other games,” said Lisa Miller, interim senior communications officer for the college.
It’s challenging to get information out to the public when people don’t have access to television, internet or phones, Jones said. He encouraged residents to sign up for Hyper-Reach, a reverse 911 system that the county uses for sending alerts. The registration form can be found at https://secure.hyper-reach.com/comsignupw.jsp?id=40002.
At the peak April 19, close to 20,000 Otsego County residents were without power, Jones said, more than one third the population. Nearly 3,200 NYSEG customers remained without power Thursday evening in Otsego County, plus 5,000 in Chenango County and 1,000 in Delaware County.
The Armory in Oneonta will cease operations Friday, April 22, at noon. The Clark Sports Center will remain available as a shelter until further notice.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
