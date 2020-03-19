People can now receive periodic updates regarding the city of Oneonta's response to the COVID-19 pandemic via phone, email or text.  

The city of Oneonta has created a Nixle group specific to COVID-19, according to a Thursday, March 19 city media release. 

These updates will continue to be available at www.oneonta.ny.us/covid19 and the city's Facebook page.

To opt in via text message only, text the word CORONA20 to 888777. To receive all alerts or a combination thereof, visit the City’s website at www.oneonta.ny.us and click “enroll for alerts”.

People can also email the city clerk at cityinfo@oneonta.ny.us and list the methods of preferred contact they've chosen. When providing phone numbers, note if they are cell phones or landline phones.

