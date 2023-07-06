The city of Oneonta will continue work Friday, July 7, to replace a stormwater line on Woodside Avenue near East Street. Work is scheduled to begin at 7a.m. and conclude around 3 p.m.
According to a notice from the city, the entrance to Woodside Avenue from East Street will be closed. Traffic should enter Woodside Avenue from Bugbee Road. The gate will be open. Drivers are asked to use caution and obey all temporary traffic control devices.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
