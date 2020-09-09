The city of Oneonta and its contractor, The Gorman Group, will perform pavement maintenance on various streets throughout the city, weather permitting.
According to a media release, work will occur between 7 a.m. and 3;30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11. There will be brief temporary traffic interruptions while work is occurring on each street, and flaggers will direct drivers. Driveway access may be limited during and immediately after the operation, the release said.
For streets with on-street parking, temporary no parking signs will be installed. All vehicles must be removed from those streets.
According to the release, the work will leave behind some loose stone. The stone will be collected by the city’s street sweeper over the course of the next week or so, and recycled for other uses.
Questions or concerns related to the project should be directed to the Department of Public Service at dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us or 607-432-2100.
Affected streets include:
• Cherry Street from West Street to Church Street;
• Church Street from Franklin Street to High Street;
• Church Street from High Street to Chestnut Street;
• Church Street from Center Street to Franklin Street;
• Ravine Parkway from West Street to the SUNY Oneonta Campus.
Streets are not listed in order to be completed, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.