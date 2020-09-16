The city of Oneonta will be milling and paving streets from Monday, Sept. 21 through Friday, Sept. 25. Work will occur between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The contractor, Cobleskill Stone Products, will start on Railroad Avenue and Stapleton Avenue, then move to Hickey Street a Brigham Road, and conclude on Gilbert Street, according to a media release.
On-street parking on those streets will not be permitted. Road and driveway access will be limited during and immediately after the operation, the release said. Drivers should obey temporary traffic signs and flaggers.
For more information, please contact the Department of Public Service at 432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
