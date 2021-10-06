A contractor working for the city of Oneonta will begin paving Frederick Street from Reynolds Street to East End Avenue Thursday, Oct. 7, depending on weather. The contractor will also finish paving Elm Street Extension, according to a media release.
On-street parking on those streets will not be permitted. Road and driveway access will be limited during and immediately after the operation. Drivers are asked to obey temporary traffic control devices and flaggers. All work will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
