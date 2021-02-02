City of Oneonta officials expressed confidence in reopening plans for SUNY Oneonta at the Common Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig and City Health Officer Diane Georgeson said the spring reopening, which is underway, is being done in a way that assuages raw feelings left from the fall semester, when SUNY Oneonta had the worst coronavirus outbreak in the SUNY system, with more than 700 positive cases among students.
Herzig said the school has stepped up testing, increased communication channels with city leaders and has "really taken full responsibility" for off-campus activities, including the testing of students living off campus.
In addition, bus schedules have been worked out that allow students to do after-class shopping, but stop at 9 p.m., so the city can curtail downtown bar hopping and other group parties.
Herzig said he was extremely pleased to see SUNY Oneonta's campus police department work out an agreement with city police to do combined evening and over-night deterrence sweeps of potential off-campus hot spots.
Georgeson said she is also pleased with the college's plan. She said she is also optimistic because the positivity rates are dropping state-, region- and county-wide from the peak two weeks ago. Hospitalizations are down, too, she said.
Herzig said the return of college students and the lack of COVID tests and vaccines has combined to make this a nervous time for many city officials and residents. He said he hopes federal and state officials are preparing to ramp up the supplies of tests and vaccines.
Georgeson said area residents are likely to get the Moderna version of the vaccine, which does not need to be stored at deep-freeze temperatures. She said the federal government is doing vaccines for nursing home patients, the hospitals are vaccinating health care workers, county health departments will be vaccinating some of their own employees, including first responders, and pharmacies have been given the mandate to vaccinate senior citizens.
Georgeson said CVS Pharmacy in Cooperstown is expected to get vaccines and RiteAid on Chestnut Street in Oneonta had begun giving out vaccines. For CVS, registrations can be done on the company website. For RiteAid, registrations can be done on the state website, www.am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/
A handful of other local pharmacies have also been set up to do vaccinations, Herzig said.
The meeting was held online because of the pandemic, and can be viewed on the city's YouTube channel.
In other business Tuesday:
• The council unanimously appointed Peter Barberio to the position of fire captain at a base annual salary of $62,961. The position is an interim one pending the results of civil service exam.
• The council unanimously appointed Lt. Christopher Witzenburg to the position of acting police chief, with an additional stipend in the amount of $15,000 added to his salary while in that position. Witzenburg replaces Douglas Brenner, who is on leave pending retirement this spring.
