City, SUNY open emergency shelters

Those left without electric power in Oneonta after the recent snow emergency have new options for shelter.
The city of Oneonta, in partnership with the Otsego County Office of Emergency Services, and in cooperation with the Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego Counties and the Red Cross, has announced the opening of a temporary shelter at the Asa C. Allison “Armory” Building at 4 Academy St. in Oneonta. The facility is unable to accommodate pets, according to a media release issued by the city Tuesday night.
SUNY Oneonta is working on accommodations for both SUNY and Hartwick College students at the Alumni Fieldhouse on SUNY Oneonta campus, the release said.
Parking is available at the city cshelter, the release said. Anyone with accessibility concerns should contact the Oneonta Police Department at 607-432-1111, option 0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.