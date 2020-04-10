A city of Oneonta economic development task force is working to buffer the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The intent of the task force is to “survive, then thrive,” according to Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig. It will work with the economic subcommittee of the Otsego County Task Force to make sure the city’s needs are well represented as part of the county initiative, he said.
City Director of Community Development and Oneonta Task Force co-chair Judy Pangman said the aim is to help provide immediate assistance to small businesses and try to find other sources of funding beyond the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The CARES Act is a more than $2 trillion stimulus package to address the economic impact of COVID-19, and includes provisions for small businesses.
The “thrive” part refers to a new marketing strategy to eventually promote the city to people looking to move out of high-density areas, Pangman said.
“We want to be prepared for when they’re able to move around, that they’re thinking of Oneonta as a region to shop and live,” Pangman said.
The marketing strategy will be coordinated with the county’s efforts, she said. Some elements of the “We’re Onta Something” marketing campaign through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative will be tied to the new marketing strategy, Pangman said. Once the cost is worked out, the task force will determine funding sources, she said, stressing that the idea is still in its preliminary stages.
“More and more people are going to be interested in checking out communities of low density,” Herzig said. “And so we need to be able to have a strategy to hit the ground running as soon as the door opens and dust settles to let everyone know Oneonta is alive and open for business, and making them aware of what we have to offer.”
As for Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects, Herzig said they’ve “been on the backburner” the last three weeks.
“Our focus and all of our energy has been going into making sure everything were doing is supporting the health well-being of this community right now,” he said.
Visit www.supportoneonta.com and www.supportotsego.com for information on city and county businesses.
Shweta Karikehalli, staff writer, can be reached at skarikehalli@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_ShwetaK on Twitter.
