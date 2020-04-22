Oneonta's economic recovery plans when the coronavirus pandemic ends will rely, in part, on solving an issue that has been a city problem for much longer than the virus has existed: housing.
"If we are successful in marketing to a downstate potential constituency ... we need to be able to put them someplace," said Mark Drnek on Tuesday, April 22, during the city's Common Council meeting, which was held via Zoom and broadcast on YouTube. "So we don't want to burn ourselves for the fact that we are successful with marketing."
Drnek, council member for the Eighth Ward and co-chair of the city's pandemic-inspired Economic Recovery Task Force, told the council Tuesday he thought Oneonta had a great opportunity to market itself to down-state and mid-state residents, as well as other residents of large cities, especially as businesses realize, post-pandemic, that they do not need to concentrate their workforce in a large office space in a city where it is expensive to live and do business.
He said post-pandemic, businesses and their workers, "may look to us as maybe a more likely place to social distance, as that's what we do here. We are a rural economy."
However, in a city where much of the rental market caters to students of the two colleges, SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College, and where there is little vacant land left, the housing issue is something the task force is considering.
"Can we bring people up?" Drnek asked. "I mean, (housing) is obviously an issue right now."
That question, and the companion marketing campaign are the second part of the task force's "survive and then thrive" mantra, which will also likely include a party or other large celebration, someday, when the pandemic ends and it is safe to hold one, Drnek said.
However, the task force is also focusing on the survive aspect, trying to ensure the city's businesses stay in business during the down time.
"Survive is where we are right this minute," he said.
Part of that process will involve helping businesses find grant money, or looking for money in the city's budget, which can be rededicated to helping businesses, he said.
The task force has also launched a Shop Otsego Saturdays campaign, as part of an effort to direct people to businesses that are set up to sell products online or ones that can sell products via phone orders.
The city and Otsego County have each also set up new websites to help consumers and business owners reach each other and also to help the business owners find help. Go to www.supportoneonta.com or www.supportotsego.com for more information.
