City to back Oneonta Theatre revitalization effort

The City of Oneonta has agreed to help with the revival of the Oneonta Theatre by sponsoring a $500,000 state grant application for the potential new ownership group.
At the city's Common Council meeting Tuesday, Jan. 5, the grant application was unanimously approved.
Bob Brzozowski, director of the Greater Oneonta Historical Society and treasurer of the Friends of the Oneonta Theatre, told the council that the state announced the grant recently and the application will tie the grant to a new parent corporation for the venue, 47 Chestnut St., LLC.
The company will need to buy the building from owner Tom Cormier, he said, as part of the condition for getting the grant.
Planning Director Judy Pangman said the state is promising a quick turnaround on the applications, with winners announced in March.
"It's kind of unheard of to turn them around that quick," she said. "We need to take advantage of it. We don't know when the next round (of grants) will be."
Brzozowski said a previous grant led to an architectural study, which revealed the building is in fair shape but has "recent issues."
Brzozowski said a new roof for the building will cost $50,000 to $75,000, and there are other exterior issues, too. He said he hasn't been into the building in a year, but it seemed to be in good condition then.
Sponsoring the grant will not cost the city any money, although the resolution did allow Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig to allocate some money to help, if needed.
The grant has a 25% match, which 47 Chestnut will seek from donors and fundraisers, Brzozowski said. He said a recent survey on the plan revealed "96% of the people surveyed wanted to see the theater saved," he said. "There's a lot of public support."
Since the group announced its plans to buy the theater last year, it has been able to raise much of the money to purchase the building, Brzozowski said. Now it will double down on finishing that fundraising and include the potential grant match in its new asks.
"We've certainly got our work cut out for us," Brzozowski said. We're optimistic that we can have support from the community."
