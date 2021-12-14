The city of Oneonta Department of Public Works will conduct a hydrant flow test at 290 Chestnut St. starting around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15. Testing is expected to take a half hour, according to a media release
During testing, residents in the area of Richmond Avenue, Bronk Street, Kearney Street, Cleveland Street, Pearl Street, Lewis Avenue, Thorn Street and Telford Street may experience a change in water color or pressure. It a a common, temporary occurrence, the release said.
For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 607-432-2100 or email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
