City to discuss giving up stake in failed burrito bar

TAMARAC, Fla. - Seth E. Yerdon, 83, of Tamarac, Florida, formerly of Cherry Valley, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Seth was born on Feb. 20, 1937, in Little Falls, a son of the late DeForest and Mae Yerdon. Seth is survived by his two daughters, Tracy Moylan and Cheryl Myin…