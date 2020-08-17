City to discuss giving up stake in failed burrito bar

The city of Oneonta will consider forgiving its $50,000 loan to Bombers Burritos in exchange for a small portion of the money and the opportunity for the restaurant's building at 219-225 Main St. to be quickly resold and turned into a new restaurant.
The matter will be discussed Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the city's Common Council meeting.
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig told The Daily Star on Monday he feels there are no options that entail the city recouping its investment.
"The owner of the building and the owner of the restaurant has gone into bankruptcy," Herzig said. "He owes a substantial amount to Pursuit Lending, which is also known as the New York State Business Development Corporation or NYBDC."
Herzig said the amount of debt owed by the owners of the building to NYBDC is about $1 million, but the building is only appraised in the range of $200,000 to $300,000. So although the city did attach a mortgage lean on its loan contract, it is unlikely to be awarded money until NYBDC is paid in full, he said.
"We are what is known as second position in the mortgage," Herzig said. "If they foreclose, it is unlikely they city will get anything."
Herzig said NYBDC approached the city through legal channels to see if they city would be willing to release its mortgage position. According to the Common Council agenda for Tuesday, the city would receive "$5,000 to come from the proceeds of the NYBDC’s ultimate sale of the property" but could receive "any amount up to the extent of its cash outlay ($50,000) in case of any overage from said sale."
Herzig said if they city does relinquish its position on the mortgage, then NYBDC could negotiate to take the property without a foreclosure. However, it can not take that option if there is a second lean holder on the property, he said.
Because foreclosures in New York are on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, it would be a much longer process for NYBDC to foreclose, leaving the city with no repayment and no business in a prime Main Street location, Herzig said.
On the other hand, if NYBDC could turn the property around quickly, another restaurant could go in the location, which was renovated before Bombers' 2019 opening, he said.
"The hope is someone would purchase it at a reasonable price as a turnkey restaurant," Herzig said.
The restaurant was co-owned by brothers Charlie and John Hewitt, with an investment from Albany restaurateur Jimmy Vann. Bombers opened in July 2019 and closed about five months later. At the time of its closure, John Hewitt told The Daily Star his group hoped for a temporary reorganization and planned to reopen Bombers in a few weeks.
According the county property records, the building is owned by H3 Group LLC, of Niskayuna. H3's principal owner is John Hewitt, according to state records. Attempts to reach Hewitt by telephone Monday were unsuccessful.
Herzig said whatever decision the council makes, he is not sure it will lead to Oneonta recouping its investment.
"Unfortunately, we seem to be in a position of losing our investment no matter which decision the council makes," he said.
Greg Klein, staff reporter, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
