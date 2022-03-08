The Oneonta mayor’s office plans to celebrate the “Week of the Young Child” in April with displays of local children’s artwork.
Mayor Mark Drnek invited parents and guardians to submit visual artwork, stories and poems by their children on the theme “what do you love about living in Oneonta?” for public display during the week of April 2 to 8. Entries will be displayed in City Hall, in the windows of local stores, and shared on social media. The week is an annual celebration organized by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, an early-education non-profit based in Washington, D.C. Submissions can be mailed or delivered to city hall, or photos of the work can be sent by email.
During a speech before the Oneonta Common Council announcing the program, Drnek said children are “our most precious resource. And in this grown-up world of unspeakable evil, they are a continuing reminder that innocence and aspiration, open minds and accepting hearts, dreams and imaginations are just as much a part of life. One that must be celebrated and nurtured.”
In addition, Drnek announced a community forum to discuss bringing a children’s museum to downtown Oneonta. The event will be Monday, March 14, in the Morris Conference Center at SUNY Oneonta.
For more information about both programs, see tinyurl.com/2p8zncxd or email mayor@oneonta.ny.us
