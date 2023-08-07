A contractor working for the city of Oneonta will be striping Market Street from Main Street to Chestnut Street Extension (both sides) beginning at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8. Work should be complete by 8 a.m. the next morning, according to a media release. "No Parking" signs will be put up Tuesday morning. Drivers are asked to use caution and obey all temporary traffic control devices.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
