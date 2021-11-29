The city of Oneonta will do ditching work on College Terrace and Suncrest Terrace from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30. The road will remain open, according to a media release.
City crews will also patch various streets throughout the city.
Drivers should use caution and obey temporary traffic control devices and flaggers, the release said.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
