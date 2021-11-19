The city of Oneonta Department of Public Service will replace a water main valve between Delaware Avenue and Railroad Avenue beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22. Traffic will be reduced to one lane at the railroad tracks, according to a media release. Drivers should use alternate routes if possible and obey temporary traffic controls.
There will be a temporary water outage from Sand Street to the end of Delaware Avenue until replacement is completed, the release said. When water is restored, residents may experience a change in water color or pressure. It is a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm, the release said. Water discoloration should disappear after running a cold-water tap for a few minutes.
For more information, call the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
