The city of Oneonta Department of Public Service will continue flushing water mains in the low service area from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 21 through 28, according to a media release.
Affected areas include: Main Street, Reynolds Street, East End Avenue, Chestnut Street, Fonda Avenue, Roundhouse Road, Telford Street, Lewis Street, Pearl Street, Kearey Street, Richmond Avenue, James Street, Walter Street, Shaffer Avenue, Buena Vista Avenue, Morgan Avenue, Butler Street and West End Avenue.
During flushing, water users may experience a change in water color and pressure or loss of water. "This is a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm," the release said.
Crews will also repair asphalt "dig outs" throughout the city Thursday. Work will begin around 7 a.m. and conclude by 3:30 p.m. drivers are asked to watch for flaggers and obey all temporary traffic control devices.
For more information call the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
