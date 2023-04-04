The city of Oneonta Department of Public Service will flush water mains in the intermediate service area from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this week, starting Wednesday. Affected areas include: Draper Street, Gardner Street, Center Street, Wilber Park Apartments, N. Fifth Street, N. Sixth Street, City View Drive, E. Center Street, N. Seventh Street, Youngman Avenue, Park Street, State Street, Maple Street, Union Street, East Street, Woodside Avenue, Cedar Street, Elm Street, Ford Avenue, Clinton Street, Monroe Avenue, Linden Avenue, Central Avenue, Spruce Street Extension, West Street and Cherry Street Hill. During flushing, water users may experience a change in water color, pressure and/or loss of water, a media release said. For more information, contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us

