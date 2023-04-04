The city of Oneonta Department of Public Service will flush water mains in the intermediate service area from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this week, starting Wednesday. Affected areas include: Draper Street, Gardner Street, Center Street, Wilber Park Apartments, N. Fifth Street, N. Sixth Street, City View Drive, E. Center Street, N. Seventh Street, Youngman Avenue, Park Street, State Street, Maple Street, Union Street, East Street, Woodside Avenue, Cedar Street, Elm Street, Ford Avenue, Clinton Street, Monroe Avenue, Linden Avenue, Central Avenue, Spruce Street Extension, West Street and Cherry Street Hill. During flushing, water users may experience a change in water color, pressure and/or loss of water, a media release said. For more information, contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us
City to flush water mains
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Two Otego brothers keep new insulation business local
- Troopers: Man dies when boat overturns
- Oneonta redistricting draws concerns from college students
- Brooklyn resident charged with DWI following accident
- Schoharie brewery named state Brewery of the Year
- Oneonta seeks sectional repeat as local squads ready for new season
- High expectations abound for softball teams opening 2023 season
- Cooperstown tops Sidney in softball season opener
- Oneonta family to appear on Family Feud
- Robert Cairns: We could curb gun violence, but we won't
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.