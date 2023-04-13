The city of Oneonta is set to receive almost $300,000 in a state grant to install electric vehicle charging stations. Other area municipalities will get funding, as well.
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced more than $8.3 million to 70 municipalities to install charging stations for public use. “The transportation sector is the second-largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in New York, and these electric vehicle charging stations will help the state achieve the ambitious greenhouse gas emission reduction requirements under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act,” a media release from Hochul’s office said. The announcement, made at the New York International Auto Show, includes an EV infrastructure plan to build of more than 1,300 charging stations in support of a full transition to a zero-emission state fleet.
Oneonta will receive $299,546 for 26 Level 2 charging ports. The village of Sidney will get $80,632.32 for two direct current fast-charging pedestals and the village of Fleischmanns will get $7,573.50 for two Level 2 charging ports, according to the release.
“New York has made remarkable progress advancing our transition from fossil fuels and reducing harmful vehicle emissions statewide as part of our nation-leading climate agenda,” Hochul said. “Thanks to initiatives like the Municipal Zero-Emissions Vehicle Infrastructure grants, communities across New York State are taking bold action to protect the environment and tackle the climate crisis. We will continue to invest in clean energy to improve the health and quality of life of New Yorkers and ensure a safe and sustainable future.”
The 2022 round of the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Municipal Zero-Emission Vehicle (Infrastructure Grant Program made 131 awards to 70 municipalities totaling $8.38 million to support the installation of 454 Level 2 charging ports and 28 direct current fast charger pedestals throughout the state.
ZEV infrastructure grants are available to cities, towns, villages, and counties across New York under the DEC Municipal ZEV Program. The program also offers rebates for zero-emission fleet vehicles. The 2022 rebate awards for municipal zero-emission fleet vehicles were announced in December. Since its inception in 2016, the Municipal ZEV Program awarded more than $16 million in rebates and grants (including this round) toward the purchase of 114 plug-in hybrid vehicles and 182 all-electric vehicles, 1,076 Level 2 charging ports, 44 fast charge pedestals, and three hydrogen fuel cell filling nozzles, the release said.
More information about the DEC Municipal ZEV Infrastructure Grant Program, as well as Municipal ZEV Rebates is available on DEC’s website at: https://www.dec.ny.gov/energy/109181.html#ZEV
Funding for the ZEV grants announced Thursday was provided by the State Environmental Protection Fund. The EPF “supports climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts, improves agricultural resources to promote sustainable agriculture, protects our water sources, advances conservation efforts, and provides recreational opportunities for New Yorkers,” the release said.
