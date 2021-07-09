The city of Oneonta’s Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights will award its 2020 and 2021 Trailblazer Awards at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Damaschke Field, according to a media release. The event will take place before a 7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws game.
The 2020 Trailblazer Award winners are former Oneonta Mayor Kim Muller and Stacie Haynes.
The 2021 winners are city Judge Lucy Bernier and Cathy Lynch.
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig called the honorees "Four women who have made a real difference in our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.