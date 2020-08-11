The city of Oneonta will install a new curb along the north side of Center Street from Yager Avenue to West Street, excluding Maple Street to Elm Street and Ivy Court to Central Avenue.
According to a media release, work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will begin Wednesday, Aug. 12. Work will start between Yager Avenue and East Street. Workers will then move to the area between East Street and Maple Street. Only local traffic will be allowed. Driveway access may be limited but will be restored by end of day.
The new curb is scheduled to be completed Aug. 27, depending on weather.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
